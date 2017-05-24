|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Moody's cuts China's credit rating for first time since 1989
Image copyright Getty Images. China's credit rating has been cut over fears that growth in the world's second-biggest economy will slow in the coming years. Moody's, one of the world's big three ratings agencies, cut China by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It was the first time the agency has downgraded the country since 1989.
bbc 2:38:00 PM CEST
