Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Moody's cuts China's credit rating for first time since 1989

Image copyright Getty Images. China's credit rating has been cut over fears that growth in the world's second-biggest economy will slow in the coming years. Moody's, one of the world's big three ratings agencies, cut China by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It was the first time the agency has downgraded the country since 1989.

bbc 2:38:00 PM CEST

Wearable tech latest must-have for China's proud pet owners

theglobeandmail 1:26:00 AM CEST

Google Unleashes AlphaGo in China—But Good Luck Watching It There

wired 5:26:00 AM CEST

China Exim Bank to loan Fujian 350b yuan

chinadaily 11:16:00 AM CEST

After Maryland student's speech, mockery and anger in China

channelnewsasia 1:29:00 PM CEST

Moody’s downgrades China to A1 from Aa3, with stable outlook

financialexpress 4:35:00 AM CEST

Moody's cuts China credit rating over rising debt

dailymail 10:57:00 AM CEST

Moody's cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth

ABCnews 6:22:00 AM CEST

Why Moody’s downgraded China’s rating for the first time since 1989

financialexpress 8:38:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (45)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kunming(CN)

Canton(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (3)

Eric Schmidt (2)

Robert Birsel (1)

Ben Blanchard (1)

Noah Sheldon (3)

Hong Kong (2)

Chen Xufeng (1)

Debt Holdings (1)

Wen Bin (1)

Manvela Yeung (1)

Lia Yang Liu (1)

Stable Outlook (1)

Co Ltd (1)

Yang Shuping (1)

Tom Orlik (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Ava Lui (1)

Guangdong Lekong (1)

Philip Wen (1)

Neil Fullick (1)

Han Guan (1)

Does Beijing (1)

Donny Kwok (1)

Lee Sedol (1)

Christopher Balding (1)

Mars Petcare (1)

South Korea (1)

Demis Hassabis (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Google (10)

Getty Images (2)

Exim Bank (2)

Moody's Investors Service (2)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

International Monetary Fund (1)

Beijing University (1)

Export Import Bank (1)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.