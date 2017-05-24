|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Trump tells Pope ‘it was a great honour’ to be present at Vatican
United States President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed, concluding his tour of the ancestral homes of the world’s three largest monotheistic religions. Mr. Trump, midway through his nine-day maiden international journey, called upon....
Hindu 1:48:00 PM CEST
