Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Trump tells Pope ‘it was a great honour’ to be present at Vatican

United States President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed, concluding his tour of the ancestral homes of the world’s three largest monotheistic religions. Mr. Trump, midway through his nine-day maiden international journey, called upon....

Hindu 1:48:00 PM CEST

Pope Francis unsmiling when he meets Trump

TorontoStar 1:08:00 PM CEST

Pope risks joke about Trump’s size

manilatimes 2:22:00 PM CEST

Trump meets Pope Francis at Vatican

afp-english 9:14:00 AM CEST

Gloves off as Trump heads to Vatican

news-yahoo 2:36:00 PM CEST

Pope Francis and Trump meet at Vatican

adnkronos 3:09:00 PM CEST

Trump Meets with Pope at Vatican

voanews 5:07:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Holy See (Vatican City State) (16)

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
Italy (4)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (4)

Flag
Israel (3)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Manchester(US)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (7)

Martin Luther King (2)

Pietro Parolin (1)

San Pietro (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Paolo Gentiloni (1)

Jared Kushner (2)

John L. Allen (1)

Sergio Mattarella (1)

And Francis (1)

Massimo Franco (1)

Peace Day (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Dan Scavino (1)

Jeff Custer (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Maya Foa (1)

United States (1)

Apostolic Palace (1)

Hope Hicks (1)

Paul Richard Gallagher (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (4)

G8 (4)

Basilica of Saint Peter (2)

Islamic State (2)

Supreme Court (1)

Catholic Church (1)

Paris Agreement (1)

Agence France-Presse (1)

European Union (1)

Corriere della Sera (1)

Holy See (1)

Rolling Stones (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Environment

G7

ClimateChange

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.