Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Appeals court: NSA surveillance challenge can move forward

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court says Wikimedia’s case challenging the government’s practice of collecting certain internet communications can move forward. The three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Wikimedia has standing to challenge the National....

washtimes 8:57:00 PM CEST

Wikipedia can pursue NSA surveillance lawsuit: U.S. appeals court

reuters 7:14:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Baltimore(US)

Richmond(US)

Richmond(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Edward Snowden (1)

Patrick Toomey (2)

Circuit Judge Albert Diaz (1)

Jeffrey Benkoe (1)

Jonathan Stempel (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Circuit Court (3)

American Civil Liberties Union (2)

National Security Agency (2)

Justice Department (2)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Fourth Amendment (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.