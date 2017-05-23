|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Appeals court: NSA surveillance challenge can move forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court says Wikimedia’s case challenging the government’s practice of collecting certain internet communications can move forward. The three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Wikimedia has standing to challenge the National....
washtimes 8:57:00 PM CEST
