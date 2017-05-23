Main Menu

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

ISPR rubbishes Indian claim of destroying Pakistani LOC checkpost

Indian Army claimed Pakistan fired on civilians across the border. PHOTO: EXPRESS. The Pakistan Army’s media wing on Tuesday rubbished Indian claims of destroying a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector. “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera....

tribune 1:26:00 PM CEST

Sharif snubbed at Trump event in Saudi: Report

timesofindia 4:00:00 PM CEST

Naushera decimation, “A strategy to counter terrorism”, says Army Gener...

HindustanTimes 3:33:00 PM CEST

Pak army says India destroying Pakistani posts along LoC in Naushera ‘false cla...

HindustanTimes 2:00:00 PM CEST

Pakistan denies India struck its forward posts

expressindia 6:58:00 PM CEST

India awards army officer who tied Kashmiri man to jeep 23-May-17

dailytimesPK 1:28:00 AM CEST

