Tuesday, May 23, 2017
ISPR rubbishes Indian claim of destroying Pakistani LOC checkpost
Indian Army claimed Pakistan fired on civilians across the border. PHOTO: EXPRESS. The Pakistan Army’s media wing on Tuesday rubbished Indian claims of destroying a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector. “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera....
tribune 1:26:00 PM CEST
