Zinedine Zidane declared that leading Real Madrid to their first La Liga title in five years, and 33rd overall, was one of the happiest days of his glittering sporting career. Real beat Malaga 2-0 on the final day of the season on Sunday to finish three points clear of Barcelona and reclaim the title for the first time since 2012. timesofmalta 1:31:00 PM CEST