Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

UN Envoy To Iraq Says Mosul Liberation Imminent, IS 'Caliphate' Days ‘Numbered’

The United Nations envoy for Iraq says the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in the city of Mosul is “imminent” and that its so-called “caliphate” in Iraq will soon end. Jan Kubis, the head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Iraq, told the Security Council on May 22 that the days of the IS caliphate “are numbered.

rferl 6:18:00 AM CEST

Four killed in IS Iraq attack

arabtimes 5:05:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (32)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baghdād(IQ)

Kirkuk(IQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jan Kubiš (1)

West Mosul (1)

Raad Khalil (1)

Assistance Mission (1)

Counter-Terrorism Services (1)

Omar Rashad (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (4)

United Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.