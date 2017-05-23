The United Nations envoy for Iraq says the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in the city of Mosul is “imminent” and that its so-called “caliphate” in Iraq will soon end. Jan Kubis, the head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Iraq, told the Security Council on May 22 that the days of the IS caliphate “are numbered. rferl 6:18:00 AM CEST