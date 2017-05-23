Main Menu

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

IMF demands more from eurozone on Greek debt relief

The IMF on Tuesday demanded more detailed commitments from the eurozone on debt relief for Greece before it could accept joining the country's latest bailout and end a year-long row with Europe. After more than eight hours of talks in Brussels overnight, eurozone finance ministers and the IMF failed....

afp-english 11:38:00 AM CEST

German Finance Minister sees deal for Greece in three weeks 'if all goes well'

kathimerini-en 5:48:00 PM CEST

IMF needs more realism in eurozone assumptions on Greece

kathimerini-en 5:48:00 PM CEST

Greece (12)

Germany (4)

Αθήνα(GR)

Wolfgang Schäuble (1)

Poul Thomsen (2)

International Monetary Fund (2)

Eurozone

