Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Trump administration sending Congress $4.1 trillion budget
WASHINGTON (AP) â€” President Donald Trump is sending Congress a $4.1 trillion spending plan that relies on faster economic growth and steep cuts in a range of support programs for low-income individuals to balance the government's books over the next decade. The proposed budget, for the fiscal year that begins Oct.
AP 9:50:00 AM CEST
