Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Michael Flynn appears to have lied to federal investigators, top Democrat says

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee said he has a document that appears to show Mike Flynn , who was forced to resign as President Trump's national security adviser, lied to investigators conducting his security clearance review. In a letter today to the committee's Chairman , R-Utah, Rep.

ABCnews 9:01:00 PM CEST

Flynn declines to comply with U.S. Senate subpoena in Russia probe

japantoday 6:50:00 AM CEST

Ex-Trump aide Flynn defies Senate subpoena in Russia probe

manilatimes 6:06:00 AM CEST

Michael Flynn may have lied to officials about his Russia ties, congressman says

guardian 12:28:00 PM CEST

The Latest: House oversight panel postpones Russia hearing

AP 12:25:00 AM CEST

US intel chief declines comment on any Trump request about Russia

ynetnews 6:11:00 PM CEST

US intel chief Coats declines to reveal whether Trump asked him to deny collusion between Russia and his campaign

straitstimesSG 5:02:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (12)

Flag
United States (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (7)

Vladimir Putin (6)

Mark Warner (4)

Jason Chaffetz (4)

Elijah Cummings (4)

Richard Burr (3)

James Comey (2)

Dan Coats (2)

Dianne Feinstein (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Sergey Kislyak (1)

Scott Applewhite (1)

Chris Christie (1)

Robert Mueller (1)

Michael Flynn (8)

James Lankford (2)

Paul Manafort (1)

House Oversight Committee (1)

Matthew Mosk (1)

Chad Day (1)

Roger Stone (1)

Mike Flynn (1)

North Carolina (1)

Carter Page (1)

Robert Kelner (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Pentagon (7)

White House (6)

Senate Intelligence Committee (6)

FBI (5)

Armed Services Committee (2)

Washington Post (2)

Justice Department (2)

Congressional Research Service (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Russia Today (1)

ABC News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.