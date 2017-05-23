Main Menu

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Voting starts for next chief of World Health Organization

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, from Ethiopia, candidate to the position of Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), leaves after delivering a 15-minute speech during the 70th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

ABCnews 5:01:00 PM CEST

Vote for WHO top job takes place after weeks of mud-slinging

guardian 5:34:00 PM CEST

Ethiopian leads race to be next leader of UN health agency

ABCnews 7:01:00 PM CEST

Ethiopia (16)

United Kingdom (10)

United States (7)

Pakistan (5)

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

David Nabarro (4)

Margaret Chan (3)

Theresa May (1)

Thomas Frieden (1)

Jeremy Hunt (1)

Andrew Mitchell (1)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (5)

Sania Nishtar (4)

West Africa (2)

Lawrence Gostin (1)

Fabrice Coffrini (1)

Larry Gostin (1)

Priti Patel (1)

Sally Davies (1)

World Health Organization (8)

United Nations (4)

Member States (2)

Getty Images (1)

Georgetown University (1)

East African Community (1)

Foreign Office (1)

New York Times (1)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (1)

African Union (1)

CommunicableDiseases

UNbodies

PublicHealth

