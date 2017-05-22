Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 22, 2017

Green Party launch a bold manifesto which offers a four-day week, scraps tuition fees and caps rents

themirror 2:48:00 PM CEST

Truant monsoon, odd weather sting them more than honey bees

timesofindia 8:27:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Arvind Kejriwal (1)

Caroline Lucas (1)

Commendation Card (1)

Leetul Gogoi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Labour Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.