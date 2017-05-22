Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 22, 2017

Greek president congratulates China on Belt and Road forum

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos speaks in an exclusive statement with Xinhua News Agency in Athens on May 20, 2017. Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has congratulated China on the successful holding of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on May 14-15.

peopledaily 3:08:00 AM CEST

Agenda

kathimerini-en 12:06:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Greece (6)

Flag
China (4)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Prokopis Pavlopoulos (4)

Xi Jinping (2)

Alexis Tsipras (1)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

National Bank (1)

Food Forum (1)

Hellenic Exchanges (1)

Broader State Sector Buildings (1)

Jim Lawless (1)

Black Sea (1)

Athens Chamber (1)

Nikos Kotzias (1)

Euclid Tsakalotos (1)

Moda Bagno (1)

Theo Angelopoulos (1)

Peace Symposium Greece (1)

Urban Agriculture (1)

Amalia Hotel (1)

Lucy Hotel (1)

Public Power Corporation (1)

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (1)

Taming Tigers (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Xinhua News Agency (3)

Hellenic Statistical Authority (2)

Cooperation Forum (1)

Tourism Forum (1)

European Union (1)

International Studies (1)

Hilton Hotels Corporation (1)

Piraeus Bank (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.