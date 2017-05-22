Main Menu

Monday, May 22, 2017

Philippines, China play down Duterte&#39;s talk of war in disputed sea

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines and China played down on Monday a warning by President Rodrigo Duterte that China would go to war if the Philippines drilled for oil in the disputed South China Sea. The outspoken Philippine president has been facing criticism at home for being what some people see....

news-yahoo 5:07:00 PM CEST

China sidesteps Duterte claim of war threat over sea row

ngrguardiannews 2:27:00 PM CEST

China (27)

Philippines (22)

Peking(CN)

Manila(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Davao(PH)

South China Sea

Xi Jinping (2)

Hua Chunying (2)

Robert Birsel (1)

Ben Blanchard (1)

Li Keqiang (1)

Benigno Aquino (1)

Albert del Rosario (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (4)

Karen Lema (1)

Martin Petty (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Frank Drilon (1)

Ernesto Abella (1)

Alan Peter Cayetano (1)

Supreme Court (1)

National Convention (1)

United Nations (1)

Exclusive Economic Zone (1)

