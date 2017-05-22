|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 22, 2017
Philippines, China play down Duterte's talk of war in disputed sea
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines and China played down on Monday a warning by President Rodrigo Duterte that China would go to war if the Philippines drilled for oil in the disputed South China Sea. The outspoken Philippine president has been facing criticism at home for being what some people see....
news-yahoo 5:07:00 PM CEST
