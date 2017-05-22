|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 22, 2017
Notre Dame students walk out during Mike Pence speech - video
Graduating students from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana walk out of the ceremony during the commencement address by US vice-president Mike Pence. As the former Indiana governor begins to speak, about a dozen graduates and their families silently stand up and leave. theguardian.com. Monday 22 May 2017 09.
guardian 10:50:00 AM CEST
