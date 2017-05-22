Main Menu

Monday, May 22, 2017

Notre Dame students walk out during Mike Pence speech - video

Graduating students from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana walk out of the ceremony during the commencement address by US vice-president Mike Pence. As the former Indiana governor begins to speak, about a dozen graduates and their families silently stand up and leave. theguardian.com. Monday 22 May 2017 09.

guardian 10:50:00 AM CEST

Students walk-out of Pence speech

iafrica 9:46:00 AM CEST

Flag
United States (4)

South Bend(US)

Mike Pence (3)

Donald Trump (1)

Xitlaly Estrada (1)

Notre Dame (4)

White House (1)

