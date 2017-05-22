|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 22, 2017
Saudi king slams Iran as ´spearhead of global terrorism´
RIYADH (AFP): Saudi Arabia´s King Salman on Sunday accused regional rival Iran of exporting extremist movements to the world and vowed to eliminate Daesh. "The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism since the Khomeini revolution" in 1979, King Salman said in a speech to leaders including US President Donald Trump.
TheFrontierPost-en 6:15:00 AM CEST
