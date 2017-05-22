|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 22, 2017
Christie says he wouldn't let Flynn into White House "if he were president"
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie offered a harsh assessment of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying if he were president, he wouldn't let Flynn into the White House. "If I were president-elect of the United States, I wouldn't let General Flynn in the White House, let alone give him a job," said Christie.
CBSnews 11:30:00 PM CEST
