Monday, May 22, 2017

Christie says he wouldn't let Flynn into White House "if he were president"

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie offered a harsh assessment of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying if he were president, he wouldn't let Flynn into the White House. "If I were president-elect of the United States, I wouldn't let General Flynn in the White House, let alone give him a job," said Christie.

CBSnews 11:30:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Senator pledges 'to get to the truth' in probe

AP 8:23:00 PM CEST

Flynn 'refusing to hand over personal documents to Russia probe' Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his 5th Amendment...

belfasttelegraph 5:11:00 PM CEST

