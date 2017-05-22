Main Menu

4 climbers, including 1 American, die on Mount Everest

Four climbers from four different countries died near the top of Mount Everest this weekend in what was a tragic few days on the world's highest peak. Roland Yearwood, a 50-year-old American climber, died as a result of altitude sickness, according to Murari Sharma, managing director of Everest Parivar Treks.

Alabama doctor among 3 killed on Mount Everest

