|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 22, 2017
|
|
4 climbers, including 1 American, die on Mount Everest
|
Four climbers from four different countries died near the top of Mount Everest this weekend in what was a tragic few days on the world's highest peak. Roland Yearwood, a 50-year-old American climber, died as a result of altitude sickness, according to Murari Sharma, managing director of Everest Parivar Treks.
ABCnews 3:51:00 PM CEST
|
|
|
|