Sunday, May 21, 2017

Ramadan working hours announced in Oman for public and

Muscat: Working hours during the holy month of Ramadan have been announced for all government employees. The Minister of Diwan of the Royal Court, and President of the Council of Civil Service have issued a decision stating the official working hours for all ministries, public authorities and other....

timesofoman 12:57:00 PM CEST

Oman announces public sector Ramadan timings

GulfDailyNews 12:39:00 PM CEST

