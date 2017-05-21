|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Ramadan working hours announced in Oman for public and
Muscat: Working hours during the holy month of Ramadan have been announced for all government employees. The Minister of Diwan of the Royal Court, and President of the Council of Civil Service have issued a decision stating the official working hours for all ministries, public authorities and other....
timesofoman 12:57:00 PM CEST
