Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Malta and the Imperial Japanese Navy’s Second Special Squadron in WWI

War came to Malta before the formal British declaration of war on Germany on August 4, 1914, as the Royal Navy had just left the Grand Harbour in pursuit of the German battle cruiser Goeben. The British Mediterranean Fleet, located in Malta, was normally the most important among its fleets as it was the largest and had the newest battleships.

timesofmalta 10:38:00 AM CEST

Fiduciary companies, Bannister must go to save Financial Services sector -AD

MaltaToday 1:30:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (12)

Flag
Germany (6)

Flag
Turkey (5)

Flag
Malta (4)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Gelibolu(TR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Royal Malta Artillery (1)

Ralph Cassar (1)

Keith Schembri (1)

Imperial Japanese Navy (1)

Malta Files (1)

Konrad Mizzi (1)

Carmel Cacopardo (1)

Joseph Bannister (1)

Second Special Squadron (1)

Caroline Islands (1)

Sato Kozo (1)

Graves Commission (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Royal Navy (4)

European Parliament (1)

Alternattiva Demokratika (1)

Cosa Nostra (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

MaritimeSafetyEurope

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.