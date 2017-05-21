|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
India's army says a two-day fight has left four insurgents and three Indian soldiers dead close to a cease-fire line dividing troubled Kashmir between longtime rivals India and Pakistan. Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, says the Indian soldiers intercepted the rebels after they crossed over....
theglobeandmail 7:14:00 PM CEST
