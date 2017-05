Turkey's ruling party reappointed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its leader at a gathering in Ankara on May 21. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) elected Erdogan, the only candidate, to replace Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as chairman. Erdogan received more than 95 percent of the 1,470 votes. rferl 7:59:00 PM CEST