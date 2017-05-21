|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Sunday, May 21, 2017
UPDATE 1-Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore
(adds background) RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia. "Our countries have a wonderful relationship together, but there has been a little....
reuters 9:00:00 AM CEST
