Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 21, 2017

UPDATE 1-Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore

(adds background) RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia. "Our countries have a wonderful relationship together, but there has been a little....

reuters 9:00:00 AM CEST

Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore

jpost 8:48:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Saudi Arabia (6)

Flag
Bahrain (4)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ar Riyad(SA)

Al Bah¸rayn(BH)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Steve Holland (1)

Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa (1)

Mark Potter (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

Lockheed Martin (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.