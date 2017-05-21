|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 21, 2017
|
|
Twitter founder 'sorry' for rise of Trump
|
Twitter founder Evan Williams (right) attends the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City. Photo / Getty. A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.
nzherald 4:25:00 AM CEST
|
|
|