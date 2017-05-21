|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries inks $630 mn missile defence systems deal with India
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said today it has closed another major deal worth USD 630 million with India to supply advanced long range air and missile defence systems for four ships of the Indian Navy. The deal, a major boost to the ‘ Make in India ’ campaign, will be jointly executed....
financialexpress 7:16:00 PM CEST
