Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Sunday, May 21, 2017
UP: Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail at Unnao railway station, no casualties reported
expressindia 11:49:00 AM CEST
11 bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Unnao in UP
HindustanTimes 11:50:00 AM CEST
Countries
India (7)
Places
Lucknow(IN)
Unnao(IN)
Mumbai(IN)
Related People
Pushpak Express (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.