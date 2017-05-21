|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 21, 2017
|
|
Listen: Phoenix release title track from new album, ‘Ti Amo’
|
PhoenixVEVO/YouTube. Ryan Robertson Four years may seem like a long time to wait for new material from a band such as Phoenix , but once those first few notes of new music finally became audible, the wait seemed well worth it. Ti Amo, the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!, is set to be released on....
examiner 8:38:00 AM CEST
|
|
|