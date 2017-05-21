Main Menu

Trump accuses Iran of fuelling 'fires of sectarian conflict and terror'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Islamic leaders to take a stand against violence done in the name of religion, describing the struggle against extremism as a “battle between good and evil”. In a highly anticipated speech in Saudi Arabia, Trump lashed out at Iran, accusing Tehran of....

dawn 6:50:00 PM CEST

Trump urges Arab leaders to fight ‘crisis of Islamic terrorism’ in major speech

TorontoStar 5:45:00 PM CEST

Trump strikes unifying tone in speech on Islam

CBSnews 7:39:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump: Saudi Arabia hopes President's visit will restore natural order

radioaustralia 12:00:00 AM CEST

Trump urges Muslim and Arab leaders to drive out extremists

TheScotsman 10:48:00 PM CEST

Saudis welcome Trump with gold medal, receive arms package

AP 12:44:00 AM CEST

The Latest: Trump gets royal treatment from Saudis.

news-yahoo 2:05:00 PM CEST

Trump, Tillerson, Ross dance with swords in Saudi Arabia

straitstimesSG 3:23:00 AM CEST

