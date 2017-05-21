|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Arsenal victory in vain as Liverpool clinch fourth place
ARSENAL 3 EVERTON 1 Ten-man Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday to complete their Premier League campaign with a fifth successive win but there was no last-day reprieve for their top-four hopes. First-half goals by Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez and a stoppage-time effort by Aaron Ramsey sealed....
cyprus-mail 6:46:00 PM CEST
