Live updates. 14 overs - RPS 77/2 (Smith 22, Dhon1 2) A few quiet overs here is making it interesting. Krunal bowling stump to stump. Another appeal for a caught behind down leg. Take a couple off the final ball. Just 12 off the last 3 overs. 13 overs - RPS 73/2 (Dhoni 1, Smith 19). Target 130. Hindu 7:37:00 PM CEST