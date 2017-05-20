|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 20, 2017
5 people killed, over 100 others rescued in Indonesia ferry fire
JAKARTA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and more than 100 others rescued safely after a ferry caught fire in waters off the East Java province in western Indonesia on Friday evening, rescuers said Saturday. "A total of five bodies are already placed at sea port, and now a total....
