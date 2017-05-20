|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 20, 2017
James Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Former FBI Director James B. Comey has agreed to testify in open session before a Senate panel investigating Russian interface in the presidential election, the committee announced Friday.
washtimes 1:45:00 AM CEST
