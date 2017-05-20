Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 20, 2017

James Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing

In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Former FBI Director James B. Comey has agreed to testify in open session before a Senate panel investigating Russian interface in the presidential election, the committee announced Friday.

washtimes 1:45:00 AM CEST

Trump: I&amp;#39;m victim of &amp;#39;greatest witch hunt&amp;#39; in political history

news-yahoo 1:16:00 AM CEST

Report: Person of interest in Trump-Russia probe

CBSnews 3:41:00 AM CEST

Latest Russia probe leaks threaten to derail Trump's foreign trip

straitstimesSG 4:24:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (16)

Flag
United States (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

James Comey (4)

Richard Burr (2)

Sergei Lavrov (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Edward Markey (1)

Patrick Leahy (1)

Richard Nixon (1)

Mark Warner (1)

Robert Mueller (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Jason Amash (1)

Paul Manafort (1)

Matt Zapotosky (1)

Obama Administration (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Scott Taylor (1)

North Carolina (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (10)

FBI (6)

Oval Office (3)

United States Congress (2)

The Times (2)

Justice Department (1)

Senate Intelligence Committee (1)

NATO (1)

Intelligence Community (1)

Washington Post (1)

United States Senate (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.