Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Like a bull in a china shop? Huge beast charges into home and smashes all the plates and furniture

themirror 2:43:00 PM CEST

The work involved in changing the name of Wales' Principality Stadium

icWales 6:50:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Champions-League (1)

Real Madrid (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.