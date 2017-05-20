|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 20, 2017
|
|
Roadside bomb kills 11 members of Afghan family
|
KABUL (AFP) - Eleven members of an Afghan family, mostly women and children, were killed Friday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb while they were travelling for an engagement ceremony in the country's volatile east. The attack occurred in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province but no militant group has so far claimed responsibility.
straitstimesSG 8:12:00 AM CEST
|
|
|