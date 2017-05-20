Main Menu

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Roadside bomb kills 11 members of Afghan family

KABUL (AFP) - Eleven members of an Afghan family, mostly women and children, were killed Friday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb while they were travelling for an engagement ceremony in the country's volatile east. The attack occurred in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province but no militant group has so far claimed responsibility.

straitstimesSG 8:12:00 AM CEST

Roadside bomb kills 11 of a family in Afghanistan AFP

dailytimesPK 10:46:00 AM CEST

