Saturday, May 20, 2017

Maduro to Trump: 'Get your dirty hands off Venezuela!'

CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blasted Donald Trump on Friday after a fresh round of U.S. sanctions and strong condemnation of his socialist government from the U.S. leader. "Enough meddling ... Go home, Donald Trump. Get out of Venezuela," Maduro thundered in a speech carried on live TV.

reuters 12:03:00 AM CEST

Trump asks Colombia's help to end Venezuela political crisis

nzherald 12:35:00 AM CEST

Venezuela anti-government unrest marks 50th day with huge marches

japantoday 11:17:00 PM CEST

Venezuela (15)

United States (14)

Caracas(VE)

Washington(US)

Donald Trump (4)

Nicolas Maduro (3)

Henrique Capriles (1)

Enrique Peña Nieto (1)

Juan Manuel Santos (1)

San Cristobal (2)

Alexandra Ulmer (1)

Richard Chang (1)

Bill Trott (1)

Maikel Moreno (1)

Related Content Santos (1)

Maria Diaz (1)

Supreme Court (3)

White House (1)

Oval Office (1)

United Nations (1)

Nationale Vergadering (1)

Nobel Peace Prize (1)

Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (1)

Harvard University (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

