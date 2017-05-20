|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Maduro to Trump: 'Get your dirty hands off Venezuela!'
CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blasted Donald Trump on Friday after a fresh round of U.S. sanctions and strong condemnation of his socialist government from the U.S. leader. "Enough meddling ... Go home, Donald Trump. Get out of Venezuela," Maduro thundered in a speech carried on live TV.
reuters 12:03:00 AM CEST
