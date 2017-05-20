Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Julian Assange defiant after Swedes drop investigation: 'The war has just begun'

After raising a clenched fist in salute, however, he vowed that “threats” made by US officials that he could be arrested on espionage charges “will not be tolerated” and said his organisation was escalating its leaks of documents about the CIA. Assange still faces arrest over breaching his bail....

guardian 11:21:00 AM CEST

Swedish prosecutor drops rape case because she says there's no possibility of arresting Assange in 'foreseeable future'

nzherald 1:16:00 PM CEST

Julian Assange's cat-and-mouse existence still to play out

smh 9:33:00 AM CEST

Julian Assange's mother calls on Malcolm Turnbull to protect WikiLeaks founder's rights

radioaustralia 5:51:00 AM CEST

WikiLeaks' Assange says 'proper war' over his future just beginning after Sweden drops rape probe

straitstimesSG 4:24:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (18)

Flag
Sweden (9)

Flag
United Kingdom (9)

Flag
Ecuador (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Stockholm(SE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Julian Assange (6)

Theresa May (3)

Malcolm Turnbull (2)

Jeff Sessions (1)

Elisabeth Massi Fritz (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Guillaume Long (2)

Christine Assange (2)

Melinda Taylor (1)

Ingrid Isgren (1)

United States (1)

Without Assange (1)

And Assange (1)

Chelsea Manning (1)

Elisabeth Fritz (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

CIA (3)

Justice Department (3)

White House (1)

European Union (1)

Washington Post (1)

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.