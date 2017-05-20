|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 20, 2017
|
|
China will not rush into World Cup bid, says Zhang
|
Newly elected FIFA Council member Zhang Jian has confirmed that China intends to bid for a World Cup but said there had been no decision made as to which edition of soccer’s global showpiece the country would seek to host. Zhang, speaking at the World Soccer Forum in Changsha, told state news agency....
cyprusweekly 6:06:00 AM CEST
|
|
|