|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 20, 2017
|
|
Pippa Middleton's wedding: Royals and celebrities at ceremony
|
Media caption Miss Middleton arrived at the church with her father Michael. Guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Miss Middleton, 33, is the younger sister of the duchess, and got engaged to 41-year-old Mr Matthews last year.
bbc 1:59:00 PM CEST
|
|
|