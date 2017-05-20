Main Menu

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Uzma submits reply, reiterates she was forced into...

ISLAMABAD (Online): Indian woman Uzma, who married Pakistani man Tahir Ali, submitted her reply to Islamabad High Court on Friday. In the 6-page reply, she has reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama [nikkah papers]. The reply also claims that Tahir’s affidavit is based on lies.

TheFrontierPost-en 5:07:00 AM CEST

Pak FY17 growth to be highest in years: World Bank

economictimes 4:02:00 PM CEST

Caught between Pakistan’s claim on Kashmir and China’s OBOR, India must stand on its own May 20, 2017 12:21 IST

HindustanTimes 9:01:00 AM CEST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ verdict will add to civil-military tensions in Pakistan

expressindia 8:54:00 AM CEST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ did not rule on consular access, says Sartaj Aziz

expressindia 3:32:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (24)

Flag
Pakistan (17)

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Srinagar(IN)

Pathankot(IN)

Islamabad(PK)

Lahore(PK)

Ufa(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Narendra Modi (2)

Nawaz Sharif (2)

Jamiat Ulema (1)

Rana Sanaullah (1)

Xi Jinping (1)

Ehsanullah Ehsan (1)

Tahir Ali (2)

Kulbhushan Jadhav (2)

Describing Jadhav (1)

West Asia (1)

New Delhi (1)

Nafees Zakaria (1)

Within Pakistan (1)

Burhan Wani (1)

Sartaj Aziz (1)

Constitution Amendment (1)

Ajit Doval (1)

Nasir Janjua (1)

Blaming India (1)

Ummer Fayaz (1)

Case History (1)

Muhammad Waheed (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Bank (6)

International Court of Justice (4)

Supreme Court (3)

United Nations (2)

High Commission (2)

Liberation Army (1)

Hizbul Mujahideen (1)

Jaish-e-Mohammed (1)

High Court (1)

Lok Sabha (1)

Foreign Office (1)

FBI (1)

