|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 20, 2017
|
|
7 leaders to know who Trump will meet in his foreign trip
|
WATCH Trump makes his way to Saudi Arabia. President Donald Trump embarked on his first foreign trip on Friday, jetting off to five countries in Europe and the Middle East over the course of eight jam-packed days. Trump will shake hands with foreign dignitaries and religious leaders during the trip....
ABCnews 10:15:00 PM CEST
|
|
|