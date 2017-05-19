|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 19, 2017
The Latest: Cornell family cites drug he was prescribed
5 a.m. The family of musician Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, issued a statement through an attorney refuting "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved.
