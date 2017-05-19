|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 19, 2017
Sharapova must win 10 matches to lift second Wimbledon ...
Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships. The 30-year-old returned from a 15-month doping ban last month and has failed to gain a high enough ranking for automatic entry into the 128-strong main draw.
khaleejtimes 8:42:00 PM CEST
