Friday, May 19, 2017

Sharapova must win 10 matches to lift second Wimbledon ...

Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships. The 30-year-old returned from a 15-month doping ban last month and has failed to gain a high enough ranking for automatic entry into the 128-strong main draw.

khaleejtimes 8:42:00 PM CEST

Sharapova gets wildcard for Wimbledon warm-up event

nationnews 4:40:00 PM CEST

