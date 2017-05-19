|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 19, 2017
Times Square crash: New York man, 26, charged with murder
A Times Square motorist accused of steering his car on to one of the busiest sidewalks in the US and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, police say. The New York police department said 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late on....
guardian 2:05:00 PM CEST
