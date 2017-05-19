Main Menu

Friday, May 19, 2017

Times Square crash: New York man, 26, charged with murder

A Times Square motorist accused of steering his car on to one of the busiest sidewalks in the US and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, police say. The New York police department said 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late on....

guardian 2:05:00 PM CEST

Accused Times Square driver’s troubled past included Navy prison

tribune 10:56:00 AM CEST

Times Square driver charged with murder

straitstimesSG 8:11:00 PM CEST

Flag
United States (24)

New York City(US)

Jacksonville(US)

Berlin(US)

Charleston(US)

Waterford(US)

Bill de Blasio (2)

Richard Rojas (3)

York City (3)

New York (2)

South Carolina (2)

Harrison Ramos (2)

Alyssa Elsman (1)

Ken Bradix (1)

James O’Neill (1)

Bruno Carvalho (1)

Hansel Guerrero (1)

Fati Razak (1)

Eric Alburtus (1)

Times Square (10)

United States Navy (4)

New York Post (1)

New York Times (1)

