Friday, May 19, 2017

NIA registers probe against Syed Ali Shah Geelani, three others

| New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2017 1:57 PM PTI The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

financialexpress 11:01:00 AM CEST

NIA registers probe against Syed Ali Shah Geelani

economictimes 11:10:00 AM CEST

India (6)

Pakistan (4)

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (4)

Hafiz Saeed (4)

Naeem Khan (2)

Farooq Ahmad (2)

New Delhi (1)

You May (1)

The Nation (3)

