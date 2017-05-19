NIA registers probe against Syed Ali Shah Geelani, three others | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2017 1:57 PM PTI The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. financialexpress 11:01:00 AM CEST NIA registers probe against Syed Ali Shah Geelani economictimes 11:10:00 AM CEST