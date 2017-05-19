|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 19, 2017
NIA registers probe against Syed Ali Shah Geelani, three others
| New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2017 1:57 PM PTI The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.
