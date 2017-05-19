Main Menu

Friday, May 19, 2017

Syrian Arab Republic delegation holds session of talks with de Mistura soon

Geneva, SANA – The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Bashar al-Jaafari, will hold at 11 am (Damascus time) a session of talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the headquarters of the United Nations in the Geneva in the framework of the 6th round of the intra-Syrian dialogue held in the Swiss city.

Sana-en 11:12:00 AM CEST

8:29 Syria Denounces US-Led Coalition Attack

plenglish 2:48:00 PM CEST

Syria, allies condemn attack by US-led coalition

middle-east-online_en 12:45:00 PM CEST

