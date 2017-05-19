Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, May 19, 2017

Greek parliament approves new creditor-demanded cutbacks

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, second right, stands with members of his government during a parliamentary session to vote more austerity measures as part of an agreement with international bailout creditors, in Athens, Thursday, may 18, 2017. Protesters clashed with police in central Athens....

ABCnews 1:37:00 AM CEST

Greece forced to cut pensions and increase tax again

irishtimes 10:45:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Greece (22)

Help about this topicPlaces

Αθήνα(GR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Alexis Tsipras (3)

Kyriakos Mitsotakis (2)

Euclid Tsakalotos (1)

George Houliarakis (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

International Monetary Fund (1)

European Central Bank (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

ECOFIN

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.