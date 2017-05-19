|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 19, 2017
|
|
Venezuelan leader to Trump: 'Get your pig hands out of here"
|
Anti-government protesters stand around burning tires serving as a road barricade, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Thursday's protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements.
ABCnews 11:52:00 PM CEST
|
|
|