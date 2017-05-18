|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 18, 2017
|
|
Iran Election: Hardliners hope to topple Rouhani in tight race
|
Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) withdrew his presidential candidacy in favor of Ebrahim Raisi. by ALI AROUZI Inside a massive mosque Tuesday evening, more than 15,000 conservative Iranians chanted a mocking farewell to Iran’s reformist president. “Bye bye, Rouhani,” roared the crowd. “At the end of the week, Rouhani is gone.
yalibnan 3:57:00 PM CEST
|
|
|