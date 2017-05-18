Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Iran Election: Hardliners hope to topple Rouhani in tight race

Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) withdrew his presidential candidacy in favor of Ebrahim Raisi. by ALI AROUZI Inside a massive mosque Tuesday evening, more than 15,000 conservative Iranians chanted a mocking farewell to Iran’s reformist president. “Bye bye, Rouhani,” roared the crowd. “At the end of the week, Rouhani is gone.

yalibnan 3:57:00 PM CEST

Khamenei urges massive turnout

arabtimes 5:19:00 AM CEST

US sticking by Iran nuclear deal is good news for Rouhani

HindustanTimes 2:29:00 PM CEST

Iranians divided ahead of Friday election, economy main concern

channelnewsasia 8:15:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hassan Rohani (4)

Ali Khamenei (3)

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2)

Mohammad Khatami (2)

Mir Hossein Moussavi (1)

Ruhollah Khomeini (1)

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (1)

Mark Heinrich (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Saeed Leylaz (1)

Ebrahim Raisi (6)

Samira Vaseghi (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Ali Mousavi (1)

Kaveh Rastegari (1)

Kourosh Sedgi (1)

William Maclean (1)

Layla Daryafarghi (1)

Sobhan Shakeri (1)

Maryam Mirzaie (1)

Foad Izadi (1)

Ben Taleblu (1)

Bahram Ghasemi (1)

Reza Amin Sharafi (1)

Maryam Jamali (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hezbollah (3)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (3)

Islamic Revolution (1)

Tehran University (1)

Iranian Students' News Agency (1)

Islamic Republic (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.