Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) withdrew his presidential candidacy in favor of Ebrahim Raisi. by ALI AROUZI Inside a massive mosque Tuesday evening, more than 15,000 conservative Iranians chanted a mocking farewell to Iran’s reformist president. “Bye bye, Rouhani,” roared the crowd. “At the end of the week, Rouhani is gone. yalibnan 3:57:00 PM CEST