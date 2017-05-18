Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Google I/O 2017: In challenge to Siri, Google Assistant is coming to iPhone

Google's Scott Huffman unveils Google Assistant for iPhone. Photo: AP Users will be able to integrate with Gmail and complete various tasks through voice commands, Google said. The application will become available first for users in the US and support English. Other countries and languages will come later.

smh 12:02:00 AM CEST

Google's voice-activated helpers need more assistance

economictimes 6:41:00 AM CEST

Android Go is Google’s push towards the next 2 billion smartphones

HindustanTimes 11:28:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Executive Sundar Pichai (1)

Scott Huffman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Google (37)

YouTube (2)

Microsoft (2)

Apple Computer (1)

Samsung (1)

Bloomberg L.P. (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.