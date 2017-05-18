|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. A speeding car slammed into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, leaving one dead and at least 13 injured, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. According to a witness, the ramming attack seems to have been deliberate. The New York Police Department confirmed that medical....
itartass_en 7:20:00 PM CEST
