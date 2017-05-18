|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies aged 52
In a statement to the Associated Press, his representative, Brian Bumbery, said Cornell died on Wednesday night in Detroit. Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause, and asked for privacy.
guardian 4:07:00 PM CEST
